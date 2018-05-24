Just what is a Sonorasaurus? Turns out it’s exactly what it sounds like: a dinosaur from Sonora. Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill making the prehistoric critter Arizona’s official state dinosaur earlier this month during the conclusion of the state legislative session. Remains of the Sonorasaurus were first unearthed in 1994 in the Chihuahua Desert region of the Sonoran Desert in southern Arizona. It is related to the Brachiosaurus, or “Long-neck” dinosaurs. It is estimated to have been about 49-feet-long and 27-feet-tall. The species lived around 100 million years ago.
Racing the Sun Results. The day of the seventh annual Tech Parks Arizona Racing the Sun solar go-kart competition at the Musselman Honda Circuit was perfectly sunny. There were teams from all over the Tucson area: Desert Vista High School, the Supporting Center For Academic Success, BASIS Tucson North, Amphitheater High School and Salpointe Catholic High School. After a fierce and friendly competition, the Blazing Eagles from the Supporting Center For Academic Success were victorious.
Choosing Chatbots. Twenty-six percent of all people (and 37 percent of millenials) prefer to communicate with a business via messaging or chatbot. RightSure Insurance here in Tucson is embracing this trend, as owner Jeff Arnold implements chatbots and text messaging systems for his work. Now, text-to-quote technology can give users an auto insurance quote in about 90 seconds using their smartphones. Another bonus is that artificial intelligence chatbots are available 24/7. Arnold predicts this artificial intelligence and chatbot technology is just the start of even more exciting auto insurance technology.
Pain No More. Over 50 million people in the United States suffer from imaginary pain. This includes chronic pain when there is not illness or injury, including migraines and fibromyalgia. Research shows that stress is the most common factor for these seemingly source-free pains. Now, a five-year, $2.7 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke will allow University of Arizona researchers to study the amygdala, a portion of the brain responsible for the emotional experience of pain. If successful, the findings could help identify a class of drugs for the treatment of humans suffering from stress-related chronic pain conditions.
Cancer’s Social Network. Megha Padi, PhD, director of the UA Cancer Center Bioinformatics Shared Resource, helped develop a computer algorithm called ALPACA that reveals which gene networks are activated in a diseased cell—similar to the examination of data systems in social networks. Genes talk to one another, like a social network. In a healthy cell, genes cooperate and network to process raw materials into goods the cell needs to survive. But in a diseased cell, miscommunication among genes results in defective products and can create cancers. This research might provide clues how cancers are formed.
