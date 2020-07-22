As Gov. Doug Ducey prepares to unveil updated details this week about the state’s plan to reopen schools in August, COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Pima County and local hospitals remain dangerously full of coronavirus patients. With the originally announced Aug.17 back-to-school deadline approaching, parents and educators continue to be concerned for the safety of the schools. An Amphi School District math teacher who is struggling to recover from coronavirus gives us a look at how easy it is to catch COVID-19—even while following social distancing rules—and how devastating it can be. Days after being diagnosed, the seemingly healthy 51-year-old self-proclaimed gym rat became debilitated with pneumonia, which has kept her nearly bed-ridden for six weeks. “Absolutely nothing makes me want to go back to work and potentially go to someone’s funeral,” the educator said.
Late July afternoon clouds would typically be a welcome site providing sweet relief from the triple-digit weather, but after the Bighorn Fire charred 119,000 acres in the Santa Catalinas, Coronado National Forest Officials have closed Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemmon over fears of flash floods and debris. Associate Editor Jeff Gardner brings us an update on that situation as well as Tucson Electric Power’s new plan to make the jump to renewable resources by 2035.
In this week’s Our Town, staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz reports on Oro Valley’s new incentive program aimed at enticing nationwide businesses to relocate and retain the companies that have as a part of their revamped economic development strategy.
You’ll also find a contribution from Marana Parks and Recreation Director Jim Conroy, who gives us an inside look into the three new pickleball courts at Ora Mae Harn District Park along and asks for the public’s help with developing the department’s 10-year master plan.
Stay safe and thanks for reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.