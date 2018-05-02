Another year has gone by, and summer is here again. Whether you are looking for summer activities for adults or youth, Oro Valley has you covered. The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department has summer action happening at all of our parks and facilities including the Aquatic Center, the Community Center and Steam Pump Ranch.
The Oro Valley Aquatic Center provides the perfect opportunity for you and your family to cool down this summer with its family summer pass. The pass allows families, up to six members, the chance to enjoy the facility from May 26 through August 12. The Oro Valley Aquatic Center has an Olympic-sized pool, a smaller recreation pool, an interactive splash pad, a 130-foot water slide and low and high diving boards.
The Aquatic Center also has amazing summer programs. What better way to prepare for summer swim safety than enrolling your child in swim lessons? The facility offers month-long group swim lessons from March to October every year. If you are looking for a summer camp for your children with both field games and swimming, the Fun, Fins and Fantastic Games camp is a perfect choice. If you are interested in Participants in these lifeguarding courses will graduate with the necessary Red Cross certifications to work at our facilities or others.
The Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive), along with their awesome workout classes, will be offering their summer HEAT Camp for children ages 6 to 12. In this camp, youth will have the opportunity to play PE-style activities, hit golf and tennis balls, play in the pool and much more. The Community Center will also be offering the Play-Well TEKnologies Lego Camp for various age groups of kids where they will encourage and teach participants how to create elaborate constructs using Legos.
At Steam Pump Ranch (10901 N. Oracle Road), the Town’s historic property, youth have the opportunity to play and learn outdoors. This camp will educate youth on past generations and the history of the area. Topics covered will include geology, geography, technology, agriculture and much more.
If summer events are what you are looking for, Oro Valley is the place to be. The Parks and Recreation Summer Registration Kick Off Event will be held May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will offer free activities for participants both at the Aquatic Center and at James D. Kriegh Park. This is the perfect opportunity to register for any Parks and Recreation program or activity. Looking for the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day? Oro Valley will be throwing one heck of an event. The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. at the Aquatic Center, where participants can enjoy reduced admission, activities, games and prizes. The main event will be held at Naranja Park starting at 5 p.m., and will include food vendors, arts and crafts, jumping castles, live entertainment and of course fireworks. Be sure to bring your family by for this sure to be memorable event.
But wait, there’s more! Oro Valley has summer event series that is perfect for you and your family. The Community Center will be hosting their Drive-In Movie series at night on the driving range. This series will be the third Saturday of every month beginning May 19 and ending August 8. The Aquatic Center will be offering a similar event called the Teen Dive-In Movie series. This event will provide teens ages 13-19 the opportunity to float in the pool while watching a movie with friends. If you’re still hungry for more, the Aquatic Center will be offering $5 Sunday Family Fun Day every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event series will be offered from May 13 – August 12.
These programs and activities are only a portion of what Oro Valley has to offer this summer. For a full list of our summer opportunities, please look for our summer program guide or visit us online at orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec. When you think summer fun this year, think Oro Valley!
Brandon Laue is the Oro Valley Aquatic Center Manager.
