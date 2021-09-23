Sewer work in Marana will disrupt traffic on Sandario Road beginning Tuesday.
A bypass will allow traffic in all directions through the intersection with Clark Farms Boulevard, but speed will be reduced.
The work is scheduled to be finished on Oct. 5.
Please comply with traffic control devices, flagging personnel, and/or detour signs.
Travel time through the project area may increase during construction so please adjust your schedule accordingly. Construction may restrict traffic lanes and create congestion. Taking alternate routes is suggested.
If inclement weather or other events cause delays, the work may be rescheduled without further notice.
