I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: Change is inevitable. Whether it’s good or bad, nothing lasts forever, and I for one see every such moment as an opportunity for honest reflection and improvement. And so change has come to the pages of The Explorer and Marana News papers in the form of a new (permanent) home for the editor’s note, alongside the “Our Town” banner.
While the space is admittedly a bit tighter, it will give me the opportunity to share my thoughts on the news of the week, share what’s coming in the future and offer a update or two of what we’re up to here at Tucson Local Media. Plus, there are always more pages I can commandeer if my thoughts run a bit on the long side.
Though the space may change, some things will remain the same, chief among them our dedication to keeping these publications free from outside influence, providing our readers with an unfiltered look at our little slice of Southern Arizona. It’s quite a task with our small, yet mighty newsroom; and I believe we’ve done a sterling job thus far.
So in the coming months, if you happen to see me or one of the staff at a town council, neighborhood meeting, high school game or anywhere else we happen to be, make sure to say hello—and let us know if there’s any stories worth some ink!
There’s plenty going on this week, including our long awaited tribute to the Best Dressed Pets of Pima County in this week’s special section—a yearly tribute to the fury, scaly and feathered friends many consider to be a part of the family. And a special congratulation is due to reader Pam Leibowitz for sending in a fabulous photo of Ace, who was dressed in his best on the way to a round of golf.
We featured Ace on the cover this week, though we have a handful of other great submissions we’re considering for our Judges’ Choice Gallery in this week’s special section, which starts after page 16.
Also featured in the pets section is a spotlight on a concept near and dear to me: Adopt, don’t shop. Jeff Gardner took some time last week getting to know some of the organizations responsible for animal adoption in Pima County, and relates their mission in the feature story.
Outside of celebrating man and woman’s best friends, Tucson Local Media also held a literal celebration to recognize the contribution made to our local community by doctors, nurses, radiologists, dentists and plenty more when we hosted the 2019 Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards at Desert Diamond Casino & Hotel last Wednesday. More than 75 professionals were named, and though not all went home with the win, we consider all an integral part of Pima County.
It’s a busy week, with both Marana and Oro Valley town councils meeting this week, so make sure to pick up next week’s edition for a wrap up.
