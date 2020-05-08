For their dedication to students and hardworking attitudes, several local teachers were recently honored by Tucson Values Teachers with the Teacher Excellence Award.
As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, The Teacher Excellence Awards are delivered each month after colleagues, students, and parents nominate an outstanding educator. Winners receive a plaque, bouquet of roses, $250 in cash and a $100 gift card to Office Depot/Office Max.
Tucson Values Teachers asked the community to send in video nominations last month, and the organization announced the winners Friday.
“Deep down in every teacher’s heart, they really care about their kids, and teachers have accepted this challenge to teach in the best way they can in a totally different way—virtually—so that their kids can continue to grow,” Tucson Values Teachers CEO Andy Heinemann previously told Tucson Local Media. “What amazes me is that in this time of crisis and change, they’ve embraced this new way of teaching so that their kids don’t get behind.”
Twin Peaks K-8 School teacher Monica Baden, Mountain View High School culinary teacher Corinne Angello, Canyon View Elementary School second grade teacher Amanda Campbell, Tom Elementary School first grade teacher Jennifer Knight and Desert View High School English teacher Kasie Betten were selected as this month’s winners.
Their awards were donated by the Helios Education Foundation and South Tucson Cyber Lions.
To see their nomination videos, go to this website.
