Located just east of Interstate 10 along West Cortaro Farms Road, Carondelet Marana Hospital is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to the community once it opens early next year.
The new facility is a “neighborhood hospital,” which according to administrative director Kate Schneider means it provides a “modern approach to personalized, high quality, compassionate care.”
“Specializing in 24/7 emergency services and inpatient stays, this leading-edge hospital provides better access to patient care, an exceptional patient experience, convenient neighborhood locations, and short wait times,” Schneider said via email.
Despite its relatively small size, the hospital has the components of a larger facility, including an emergency department with 13 exam rooms, an operating room, a procedure room, three recovery beds, eight inpatient rooms and an imaging suite with x-ray, ultrasound and CT.
According to Carondelet, the emergency department is expected to treat patients with illnesses and injuries such as abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, minor trauma, lacerations, urinary infections, dehydration, pneumonia and the flu.
Schneider said the goal of the new facility is for emergency patients to experience the shortest wait times possible, as the ER “is designed for efficiency” and the smaller scale means tests can be performed in a timelier manner.
“We realize that consumers are looking for efficiency and convenience, and having a smaller facility near where our patients live will meet those desires,” Schneider said.
Town of Marana Economic Development Director Curt Woody said he is interested in seeing the change in model for the healthcare industry as more and more companies shift towards smaller facilities.
“You don’t see these large, multi-story hospitals now,” he said. “They’re more neighborhood, community-type hospitals with only 12 beds.”
While he’s interested in the changing industry, Woody is also interested in the impact a new hospital can make on the town and the surrounding community.
According to the economic impact completed pre-construction, the hospital’s total economic impact between 2019 and 2023 is roughly $29 million. The construction impact was roughly $15 million.
The hospital’s effect on the community continues through construction however. The facility is expected to provide approximately 30 fulltime equivalent clinical and support staff positions, Schneider said.
Woody said when Marana calculates the total economic impact of a development, staff also account for those new jobs.
“It’s significant, when you have a project like this, with anywhere from 35 to 45 positions, they’re all well-paying positions,” he said. “It’s a big impact to the community.”
Carondelet Marana Hospital is located at 5620 W. Cortaro Farms Road.
