These six young people were honored Aug. 8, when the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation presented its annual Mayor Steve Engle Memorial Scholarships at a breakfast held at The Overlook Restaurant. Each student received $1,500. From left are Nour Allah Rafeq, Mountain View High School, attending the University of Arizona; Reilly Stephanie Heivilin, MVHS, Northern Arizona University; Arianna Chavez, MVHS, Grand Canyon University; Kyle Nicolai, Ironwood Ridge High School, Pima Community College and NAU; Macy Young, MVHS, Arizona State University; and Noah Sheridan, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, Pima Community College.