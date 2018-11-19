A $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, awarded to the Indigenous Teacher Education Project, will establish new tribal partnerships and encourage STEM education at indigenous elementary schools.
The Indigenous Teacher Education Project began in 2016 at the University of Arizona’s College of Education with the goal of increasing the number of indigenous teachers educating students at indigenous schools and communities.
In 2016 only 3 percent of indigenous students met the ACT standards for science, technology, engineering and math. Officials from the Indigenous Teacher Education Project said the grant will help build the capacity of the next generation of teachers to sustain, revitalize and re-envision education in indigenous communities.
With the grant, the project will effectively double its reach to 28 teaching students supported and several new partnerships including the Hopi Tribal Education Department, Gila River Indian Community, San Carlos Apache College, Tohono O'odham Nation Education Department, Tohono O'odham Community College, Tucson Unified School District and Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation.
Learn more about the Indigenous Teacher Education Project here.
