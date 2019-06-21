Pima Animal Care Center animal protection officers are looking for two dogs seen near a bat in Oro Valley this week that tested positive for rabies.
On Tuesday, June 18, a woman living in Sundown Villages near West Magee and North Oracle roads reportedly saw an individual with two dogs off of their leashes. The two were describes as “small, scruffy brown dogs.”
The woman later found a bat in the area on the ground and took it to the Tucson Wildlife Center, where it was humanely euthanized. PACC later retrieved the bat and released results Friday that show the bat tested positive for rabies.
“It’s important to keep those rabies shots current whether your pet lives inside or outside your home,” said PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Hassen-Auerbach. “Even inside pets occasionally make their way outside.”
Animal protection officers are working with the apartment complex office to notify residents of the potential exposure to the bat. PACC is asking the community for help identifying the two dogs. If anyone has information can contact the shelter at 724-5900 and press 4.
People and mammals can get the disease from contact with saliva delivered into a bite or scratch from an infected animal. The health department recommends taking the following steps to help people reduce the risk of Rabies when outdoors:
- Do not approach wild animals. Wild animals with Rabies may seem unafraid of people. It's not normal for a wild animal to be friendly with people, so stay away from any animal that seems unafraid.
- Protect your pets. If your cat or dog is not current on their rabies vaccinations, be sure to vaccinate them as soon as possible.
- Always walk pets on a leash. Leashes give owners a tool to prevent potentially dangerous situations and contact with other animals.
- If you see an animal acting oddly or on the ground, do not touch it. Stay away and immediately call the PACC at (520) 724-5900.
- If you have contact with an unknown animal, especially a wild animal, call the Health Department at 724-7797.
