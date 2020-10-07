Double standard
Steve Spain, Republican candidate for Pima Board of Supervisors, was quoted last week in The Explorer as saying the idea of wearing a rag on your face is stupid and that they don’t work. Yet he also stated there is one place he wears a mask—when he goes to church.
Where is the logic in this? If he truly believes they don’t work, then why would he wear one to protect his fellow churchgoers?
Apparently he feels they are the only people worth protecting and doesn’t mind if COVID spreads among the rest of us.
D. Alban
Oro Valley Resident
Kelly mania
As a teacher, I am voting for Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate. I respectfully disagree with a previous author (“McSally Mania,” Sept. 30) who suggested Ms. McSally “has proven she deserves our vote.”
I also take issue with using the term “mania” to describe the voting atmosphere behind her campaign. Mania suggests enthusiasm or great excitement, neither of which I believe her campaign nor her non-elected appointment to the Senate have generated. Although she has saved A-10s and has a very commendable military background, her transition to civilian public office, in my opinion, has been undermined by her lack of independent thought, her willingness to embrace a divisive administration and a resort to partisan attacks on opponents and members of the free press (i.e. calling Kyrsten Sinema a “traitor” and a CNN correspondent a “liberal hack”) instead of substantive policy work.
I agree these are “troubled times” and would agree we need a leader with an independent voice, which is why I will be voting for a retired U.S. Navy captain, decorated war veteran (first Gulf War) and NASA astronaut from a family of law enforcement who attended public schools and has taken action to keep our country safe through protective gun measures and will protect our most vulnerable by supporting health care (with pre-existing conditions) as a fundamental human right. Mark Kelly is the candidate who will represent Arizonans with ‘integrity and principles’ and who will be committed to equality for ALL of this country’s citizens. He deserves our vote.
Tim Kennedy
Oro Valley Resident
