The following is the opinion of Democrat Joanna Mendoza, who is a candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 11, which includes Oro Valley and Marana. Learn more about her at mendoza4arizona.com. Tucson Local Media welcomes guest commentaries from candidates for office. Submit them to executive editor Jim Nintzel at jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
When I left for the military, I was 17 years old. I turned 18 while I was in Navy basic training, but even if I had been at home, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the DMV to register to vote. I wasn’t raised in a politically active family. My mother had an eighth-grade education and my stepfather was an immigrant from Mexico who barely spoke English. I can’t remember a time when we ever discussed politics while I was growing up. The best my parents could hope for was that I would graduate high school with good grades and get a good-paying job. College wasn’t even on the table. Unfortunately, this is still the reality for many kids growing up in poverty today—just like I was years ago. When you’re focused on how to make rent on the first of the month, it’s hard to see how getting involved in politics will change that or help you put food on the table.
Unfortunately, voting doesn’t always get easier once you grow up either. As someone who fought to protect our constitutional rights for more than 20 years, I didn’t always have the opportunity to exercise the very rights I was protecting. It’s a common joke in the military that we fight to protect everyone else's rights but have none ourselves. Experiences vary in different units and branches of service, but the sad reality is that that was often the mindset. The importance of voting wasn’t discussed in basic training or boot camp. You do what you need to do to accomplish the mission and take care of those you lead.
Military service members and their families often feel disenfranchised by the voting process. It’s not always easy to figure out, especially if you live overseas or are deployed to a combat zone. We move a heck of a lot in the military and updating your absentee ballot information isn’t always a requirement. While I was in the Navy, I moved at least five times and more than 20 times when I was in the Marine Corps. For three presidential elections, I was deployed overseas, and two of those were to a combat zone. Honestly, voting was the last thing on my mind while I was in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was focused on making sure that every Marine we deployed with came back alive. That’s not an excuse, it’s just the reality. But it’s no wonder why military service members are less reliable voters when we face these additional challenges.
The COVID-19 pandemic has raised concerns for all of us about voting in this year’s elections. Our democracy depends on making sure that everyone’s voice is heard. That includes instituting all-mail elections to keep people safe and doing more to support our men and women in uniform. We can help ensure that service members and their families have the opportunity to exercise their civic rights by:
• Assembling an advisory committee that corresponds directly with elected officials to consider new policies to increase access & security within military voting communities;
• Monitoring the effects that policies like proof of address requirements have on military voters;
• Studying the impact of voter registration purges on military voters;
• Developing outreach campaigns that encourage military service members to take a proactive role in updating their registrations and absentee mailing addresses.
Our military service members and their families sacrifice so much. The least we can do is ensure that they have the ability to participate in the very democratic process that they put their lives at risk for each and every day.
