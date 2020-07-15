Just ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today:
- The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 131K as of Wednesday, July 15, after the state reported 3,257 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- As fire crews work to snuff out the last hotspots of the Bighorn Fire, a lengthy cleanup process begins.
- The Bar Exam has long been seen as the moment of reckoning for hopeful law students, but with Arizona COVID cases skyrocketing, the test pressure is higher than ever before.
- When out-of-work bartender Carole Kanoff came to Pima Animal Care Center with $40 in her pocket, she was hoping she could get a shot for Koheed, her shar pei-husky mix.
- Schools across the U.S. have lain empty for the past four months, with classes either sequestered online or stopped altogether and extracurricular activities abandoned due to their online incompatibility.
- The top spot at the Pima County Attorney’s Office is opening up for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century after Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall announced her intention to retire last October at the end of her sixth term.
- As the August 17 school start date grows closer, TUSD has created a unique reopening plan with a completely virtual learning model.
