A 2,000-square-foot Taco Bell is coming to Marana Main Street after Texas-based STRR Investments, LLC purchased a commercial pad on the southwest corner of West Marana Road and Interstate 10.
The fast food restaurant will join the recently opened Jack in the Box and a nearby Bisbee Breakfast Club. Texas Land Engineers, Inc. turned in its first submission to the Town of Marana in January. The town is awaiting a second submission.
Marana Main Street is a 28-acre planned project in Marana just north of the Municipal Complex. The development is expected to include retail, dining, office and lodging amenities with access and exposure from Interstate 10.
The restaurant, located along North Sandario Road, is planned to seat 42, with a drive-thru window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.