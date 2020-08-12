T
he monsoon season is here. I love the rain and all the good things it brings to our community: water collection, the fresh smell of the creosote bush and the cool temperatures. But the rain can also bring dangers, with flooded roads making it hard to drive through or even walk through. We also get lots of uninvited guests like Gila monsters. Remember they only want to enjoy the rain just like us.
Arizona’s primary elections were held on Aug. 4. Congratulations to all the winners. Remember, the next Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, which will be here before we know it. I hope that you will take the time to learn about each of candidates and vote for the one you believe will make a difference. The Marana Chamber is looking forward to working with our current and newly elected officers in the future.
Welcome to Marana, Arizona! The Town of Marana Development Services and Economic Development departments have been busy. For June, there was a record number of single home permits issued.
With a total of 111 just in June, the town ended their fiscal year with a total of 855 new home permits. As I write this, there are 482 residential lots in the development and construction process around Marana. On the economic development side, if you are driving down Tangerine Road, look for a couple of new developments: PVB Fabrication, Premier RV Storage and Quik Trip. For North Marana, eegee’s will be opening a new location off the Marana Road exit.
Don’t worry if you don’t want to head up north! Many other new businesses are opening: Dutch Bros. off Ina Road, Home 2 Suites off Cortaro Road and Silverbell Gateway Apartments at Silverbell and Ina roads. If you’re new to the area and would like more information about Marana, please contact the chamber, we have a packet of information about our community and all that it has to offer. We also offer membership opportunities to business owners and would love to have you be a part of the Marana Chamber.
The Marana Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Zoom event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This year’s event will be different as we won’t be gathered all together for real hugs and a fancy lunch. But we will be honoring our Milestone members, committee chairs, outgoing board members and member accomplishments. Members will hear a year-end report from our outgoing chairwomen of the board, Roberta Lopez-Suter. We will welcome our new chairwomen of the board, Jeannie Hughes, and hear about what the chamber is and will be working on through 2021. If you would like more information about this event or would like to attend, please call the chamber at 520-682-4314 or email us at info@maranachamber.com.
Welcome to our newest member: Bio-One of Tucson. Thank you to all our current members. We appreciate you and your continued support for the Marana Chamber.
Audra Winters is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
