Kim Beigel is a lot of things: A chef, a sculptor, a designer, a painter and more. In turn, her newest creation is a lot of things as well.
Named “The Artful Space,” it is equal parts cafe, fine art gallery, restaurant, design studio, workshop and performance area.
It’s not often you see any of the aforementioned locations decorated with a print of Guernica, an accordion or a sculpture of rusted scrap metal, but The Artful Space has all of those—and much more.
“It’s a place to share and learn and grow,” Beigel said. “I have grandchildren, and it makes me sad to see how deficient their schools are in the arts, so I made this.”
Beigel works as the owner, and partly the decorator, of the walls adorned with paintings, sculptures, amethysts, flowers and marble-colored glass. Some are hung with Beigel’s creations. Many walls work as gallery spaces for touring artworks, a new exhibit every month.
The Artful Space is tucked away at the foothills of the Catalinas, just off North Oracle Road. This placement was a purposeful choice. Beigel said she chose the area out of the city center so people don’t have to go downtown to get art.
“We opened [Oct. 22], and it’s been terrific,” she said. “The community is so supportive and enthusiastic. They really want it to succeed.”
Beigel kept her award-winning chef skills in mind when she opened the place. She masterfully designed the menu, including servings such as tarragon chicken, croissants, beet and goat cheese salad, pink sea salt on tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette, truffles and more.
“I love it here,” said Artful Space barista Autumn Hand. “Everyone who comes in and eats says they need to come back.”
Creative patrons can enjoy their aperitifs on the dog-friendly patio while taking in the mountain view, or back inside while listening to the Thursday night open mic that has attracted performers from 8 to 93 years old.
It’s also a kind of school, of course. The Artful Space offers summer art camp for children aged 8 to 12, an arts mentoring program for ages 13 to 17, and beyond that there are arts apprenticeships.
And only a few doors down, the creativity continues at The Artful Space’s interior design studio. On display are custom wall finishes, murals and local art showcases.
“It’s art for the home and making art of the home,” said Brandon Webb, interior designer (and Beigel’s son).
This secondary location began as a storage space, but turned out to be perfect for a design studio.
“We’ve been quite busy in the best possible way,” Webb said. “Everyone that comes in says ‘this is exactly what we needed up here.’”
Beigel hopes for this location to be a jumping-off point for a franchise of “Artful Spaces” throughout the state, or even the nation, spreading creativity and deliciousness wherever they go. And by the looks of it thus far, it might just be crazy enough to work.
“It’s not only a restaurant or an art gallery,” Beigel said. “It’s a lot of things, just how I want it.”
The Artful Space is located at 12985 N. Oracle Road, #165. Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.