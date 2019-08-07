What began as a trickle of donations ended in a veritable tidal wave of supplies—and it’s all thanks to our amazing readers.
With your help, Tucson Local Media has donated nearly 200 spiral notebooks, 25 composition books, seven steno pads, 24 packages of lined paper, six day planners, six containers of glue, almost 20 binders, 11 calculators, 66 folders, 10 boxes of erasers, 10 rulers, eight packages of index cards, eight boxes of highlighters, 32 boxes of crayons, 18 stacks of post-it notes, 10 pencil boxes, 14 glue sticks, seven boxes of markers, hundreds of pencils, dozens of colored pencils, a handful of Kleenex boxes, three dictionaries, 28 scissors and two packages of construction paper.
All to Tucson Values Teachers, which will assure our supplies make it into classrooms across the region—and into the hands of eager young learners.
I am extremely humbled by the community response to this year’s donation drive, and want to use this week’s column to thank each and every one of the kind people who dropped by our office these last few weeks.
It was a doozy loading it all up this year (unfortunately, my Camry was ill-suited for the trip) but well worth the effort.
So once again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Without your help, none of this would have been possible.
