The Marana Town Council is considering a move to establish a community facilities district for thousands of proposed residential units in north Marana.
A town creates a community facilities district within a defined undeveloped area to establish public infrastructure (roads, sidewalks, water and sewer systems, parks, etc.) that will benefit nearby residents. Homeowners within the CFD boundaries are taxed to pay for the cost of construction for new infrastructure.
Marana currently has four CFDs: Gladden Farms, Vanderbilt Farms and Saguaro Springs.
The Villages at Tortolita, if built, would span more than 1,780 acres and create 5,664 new residential units east of Interstate 10, north of the San Lucas neighborhood, stretching upwards to the Pinal Airpark Road exit.
The estimated total cost of the development is $278 million. The developer, listed as Scottsdale-based TMR Investors, LLC, expects $132 million of that amount to be eligible for CFD coverage. These figures are present-day numbers, subject to inflation in the coming years.
TMR estimates the total build out will take 15 years.
On Oct. 1, 2019, TMR submitted an application for the formation of the Villages at Tortolita CFD. Town staff recommended the council deny the application because it is currently incomplete.
During the Nov. 19 town council meeting, Yiannis Kalaitzidis, Marana’s finance director, said the staff sent a letter “specifying all deficiencies and concerns” to TMR.
Kalaitzidis said the staff and TMR are working to resolve the deficiencies, but some items cannot be resolved because TMR “is not willing to provide several items required by the policy.”
He said the town’s CFD policy requires a feasibility study, marketing plan, a market absorption analysis and a detailed financing plan, all of which have not been performed.
Without these, he said it’s impossible for the staff to determine whether the applicant can pay for the project, how much the new homeowners will have to pay in CFD taxes, and whether the market can sustain a project like this or not.
“It’s required by policy,” said council member Roxanne Zielger. “So to me, that’s the end of discussion
Of the 5,664 proposed residential homes, TMR designated 740 medium-low density, 2,740 medium density, 404 medium-high density and 1,780 in mixed-use developments. The plan also includes 78 acres for industrial uses.
“That would mean that on average, we would need to build and sell about 378 homes [per year] just from this one development,” Kalaitzidis said.
TMR expects the average cost of a home in this CFD to be $260,000. They requested the town tax each homeowner $4.55 per every $100 of assessed value.
The organization expects the annual tax per household at the time of purchase to be $1,225. At the council meeting, several people on the dais had an issue with this figure.
Council member Jon Post said they had previously discussed and agreed that new homeowners should not be paying more than $100 per month for a CFD. He said the town needs to work with the developer to establish that cap.
“The developer is skating already so close to our max that we’re very soon going to be over that,” council member Dave Bowen said in agreement. “I think there needs to be a bigger buffer put in there.”
Mayor Ed Honea said he would love to see this “positive project” go through, but expressed significant reservations with the current plan, specifically with the number of proposed homes.
“We’ve never had a project, whether it’s Gladden Farms or Saguaro Bloom or any of these big projects, that have done 350 units a year,” Honea said. “I have never seen a housing project in my many years on this council ever reach the number of houses they say they’re going to build. They normally do much less.”
Honea said both the Saguaro Bloom and Gladden Farms communities have no more than 3,000 homes each. He believes there’s a lot of uncertain elements to this proposal, and other council members agreed.
“When I see them projecting 377 homes per year for the next 15 years, I think they’re being pretty aggressive on a lot of these things,” Bowen said. “Starting off with the maximum tax, huge numbers of homes, lots of borrowing, I think this needs to be scaled back to something much more reasonable.”
TMR also requested the town pay for the necessary infrastructure within the CFD as it’s being built.
Normally, the Town of Marana will pay for public infrastructure after a developer has already built it, according to Kalaitzidis. This way, the town saves itself from construction risks and only accepts a final product.
TMR’s request would essentially shift those risks onto the town, who would serve as the developer’s “bank” and pay them as the infrastructure is being constructed. Staff said that while this approach does have certain benefits, it basically makes the town a lender to the developer.
“I want people that are borrowing huge amounts of money to have skin in the game,” Honea said. He recalled the construction of the Saguaro Springs community where a developer went bankrupt after putting infrastructure into those neighborhoods.
Honea added that the town would have been in a lot of trouble if they had fronted the costs for that work.
“The only people we have a direct responsibility to are the citizens of the Town of Marana that buy these homes,” Honea said. “So I’m really interested in what’s going to happen to them.”
Because of the incomplete application, TMR waived its mandatory 60-day public hearing in front of council to continue working on the project.
TMR is expected to be present at the upcoming Dec. 17 council meeting to discuss certain elements of their application with the councilmembers, according to Marana’s communications manager Vic Hathaway. The council will consider and possibly vote on the formation of the CFD on Jan. 21, 2020.
In the meantime, town staff will be working with TMR on remaining missing elements of their application.
