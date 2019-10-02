These are just four of the 75 mammocapes that will be on display at the Ventana Gallery at Roche Tissue Diagnostics. While there is no limit on the materials or techniques used for the mammocape art pieces, thematic suggestions include the strength and stories of survivors and those fighting breast cancer. The art work was designed by both professional and amateur artists. Throughout the exhibit, the mammoscapes will be silently auctioned to raise funds for uninsured and under-insured women at El Rio Health Center.