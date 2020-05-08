If you're a restaurant owner who plans to reopen your establishment for dine-in service next week, let us know. Tucson Local Media is planning on running a list of restaurants that are offering diners a chance to sit down at a table to enjoy their meal. Please e-mail jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com with your hours and location(s).
Let Us Know If You Are Reopening Your Restaurant Next Week
- Jim Nintzel, Tucson Local Media
