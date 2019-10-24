Budd Busch has been located by deputies in the vicinity of North Oracle and East Rudasill Road, not far from his residence. He was returned home in good condition.
Original Story
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 73-year-old Budd Busch, who was last seen near the 100 block of East Rudasill Road around 8:30 a.m. this morning.
Busch is reported to be 6 feet tall and weigh approximately 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen walking while wearing a tan shirt, dark shorts and a baseball hat.
Anyone who has seen Busch or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
