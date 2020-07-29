ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 168,000 as of Wednesday, July 29, after the state reported 2,339 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
A candidate for Pima County Attorney returned a campaign contribution from a Tucson man awaiting trial for manslaughter after it was discovered on the candidate’s recently submitted 2020 pre-primary campaign finance report.
The past four months have been a roller coaster for Arizona dairy farms, as the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way some of their biggest clients did business.
Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced last week that while districts have to open up schools in some fashion by Aug. 17, they do not have to provide in-classroom instruction until their region hits certain metrics regarding the spread of COVID-19.
When Dan Post joined the Marana Unified School District Governing Board, MUSD was only four schools strong. Thirty-nine years later, Post still serves on the governing board, but for a very different school district.
