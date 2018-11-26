“I am a shy guy but you can easily win my trust with some tasty treats.”
- Caleb
Caleb is a 5-year-old boy who can’t wait to meet you! Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Caleb at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.
