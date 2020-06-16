Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped past 39,000 as of Tuesday, June 16, after the state reported a record new 2,392 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 4,329 of the state's 39,097 confirmed cases.
Do you and your family need a helping hand to fill out your pantry and refrigerator? Look no further than The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince Road, where free emergency food boxes will be distributed Tuesday afternoon.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum began a phased reopening today, June 16, with new safety precautions based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have issued an evacuation notice for the Mt. Lemmon / Mt. Bigelow region north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.