At our first virtual Economic Development Luncheon, experts from around the region shared some bright news about the Marana economy.
Ben Craney, managing director at NAI Horizon, said different areas in Marana were expanding and adding business, such as the Top Golf/Costco/Rock Solid complex along Thornydale Road at Costco Drive; the NEC area at Cortaro/I-10, Marana Main Street and Marana Center.
David Godlewski, president of Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, said SAHBA had worked with the National Association of Home Builders to ensure that new standards were implemented to protect construction workers during COVID. Godlewski discussed how the new housing market has continued very strong after a short stall in March and April. The brisk growth is being driven by an increase of people working at home, low interest rates, an influx of people moving to the area, a low resale inventory, and builders pivoting to improved ways of making a virtual sale. In some exciting news, after 48 years of having the SAHBA Home Show live, they are moving to a fun and extended virtual version which will run through Oct. 18. Be sure to check it out at SAHBAVirtual.com.
Marana Director of Economic Development and Tourism Curt Woody discussed the expanding Marana areas at Ina and Silverbell roads with new apartments and commercial properties, the new Home 2 Suites at I-10 and Cortaro, and the auto mall at Marana Center. He also revealed how Marana Main Street is expanding into an Enterprise Suite and discussed more commercial and industrial at I-10/Tangerine with the new Southwest Gas facility and PVB Fabrication. Part of the old Safeway at Linda Vista will become an indoor trampoline and entertainment venue. The Marana Airport is booming as a business jet market and a national manufacturing company coming in along Runway 31. There are an additional 65 acres just outside the airport ready for new business expansion.
Our next month’s Virtual Luncheon will feature a discussion on Health and Wellness with guest speaker Dr. Maureen Schwehr, director of Integrative Services at Sierra Tucson. The Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:30 via Zoom.
For more information or to register to attend go to
A Milestone celebration was held at the newly remodeled Hughes Federal Credit Union, Thornydale branch. The office is a beautiful state-of-the-art building that still offers great customer service and a warm family feeling. Check out the Marana Chamber’s Facebook live video of the celebration or stop by the branch when you are in the area.
At our monthly Marana Insights meeting, we heard from Lisa Shaffer, director of the Town of Marana’s Community and Neighborhood Services. She discussed ways Marana is continuing to keep the community engaged and the various available services. Did you know there was a lost-and-found pet app for Marana residents? Check out the Marana Pets App. Michael Pineiro, director of community engagement at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, shared a list of services that the AG’s office offers, ranging from identity theft to life-care planning. A list of all their services can be found at azag.gov.
Please join us on Friday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Chamber’s parking lot (13881 N. Casa Grande Hwy) for The Great Marana Pumpkin and Scarecrow Contest. Marana Chamber members have been invited to decorate a pumpkin, scarecrow, or both to have on display that day. You are invited to come by and vote for your favorite pumpkin and scarecrow by driving through our parking lot. Drop your vote into the Scarecrow/Pumpkin ballot box at the chamber.
Welcome to our newest members Brittni Linae Gutman Allstate Agency, 390th Memorial Museum, and Titan Restoration of Tucson. Thank you to all our current members. We appreciate you and your continued support for the Marana Chamber.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Audra Winters, IOM, is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce
