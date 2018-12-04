On Monday, Nov. 5 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the Game Stop located at 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd., near the Foothills Mall, regarding a report of theft.
When deputies arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the store, approached the counter and asked the clerk to see a gaming console. When the clerk left to retrieve one from the back room, the suspect reached over the counter to take a game system, then ran out the front door in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 180 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a small tattoo under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and light blue Nautica brand shorts with a dark stripe.
Detectives have taken over the investigation, and are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. Submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
