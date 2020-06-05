Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 24,000 as of Friday, June 5, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That's a single-day jump of over 1,500 cases. Pima County had 2,883 of the state's 24,332 confirmed cases.
In response to a wave of national riots and police tear-gassing, Banner Health’s Poison and Drug Information Center recently shared a list of safety tips if the public is exposed to these riot control agents.
In her June 5 video address to the community, Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen had a simple message for anyone planning to attend this Saturday’s rally at the University of Arizona: Don’t forget about COVID-19.
The new message from Gov. Doug Ducey is “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger,” and so far we are seeing good results. The Marana Chamber and Visitor Center reopened May 18 with new guidelines to keep our staff and guests safe. Our new temporary hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. We would love to see you, so please feel free to stop by.
Every time a person skips their doctor or dentist appointment, the healthcare industry endures a financial loss and patients miss out on receiving the treatment they need. Combined, these no-shows result in a $150 billion loss for the U.S. healthcare industry. In order to reduce the repercussions of these patient no-shows, a University of Arizona alumnus started a company with the vision to “build the new front door to healthcare.”
Just a month after wrapping up his four years at Mountain View High School, 19-year-old Brandon Rhode will pack his bags and fly to New York to start the next step of his academic journey as a member of the class of 2024 at the United States Military Academy at West Point, located in West Point, New York. A member of National Honor Society and his senior class president, Brandon plans to major in business with a minor in engineering management. His career goals include starting his own business or working in marketing for a technology firm.
Oro Valley’s long anticipated Parks and Recreation Needs Assessment Report has been completed. During the May 19 council study session, the key findings of the report were discussed, laying down the foundation for where and how Oro Valley will invest in recreational services for the next five to 10 years.
