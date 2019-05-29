The Marana Chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box, and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
Our May milestone celebrations included a ribbon cutting at Bank of the West at 63701 E. Saddlebrook; a 20-year anniversary at Mountain Rose Academy, 3646 W. Orange Grove Road; and a ribbon cutting at Glover Ranch Events, 13400 W. Twin Peaks Road.
Our Lunch and Learn series titled “How to make your workspace work for you” and was taught by Teri McGee of Spinal Care Products & Solutions. We learned how some simple-sounding changes can be both inexpensive and effective in improving our health at work and home offices.
The annual Healthcare Business Connection Luncheon featured speaker, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Assistant County Administrator for Health Services and Chief Medical Officer for Pima County. He gave an overview of the recent Pima County needs assessment and how that impacts businesses. We then awarded our Healthcare Sponsorship winners: Millie Denton, who will be continuing to the University of Arizona to study neuroscience, and Sofia Hutchings, who plans on becoming a psychiatric nurse.
The Marana Chamber attended the annual Metropolitan Pima Alliance Workforce Development event. We heard from Kathy Prather from Pima County JTED, Dr. Ian Roark and Greg Wilson from Pima Community College and Fred Freeman from Pima Medical Institute with their unique approaches to address the Southern Arizona Workforce Development shortage.
I attended the Arizona Chamber of Commerce “Update from Capitol Hill,” where Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Martha McSally discussed how they are working together to address border solutions and in keeping the State of Arizona pro business.
Our June Community and Regional Update included news from Curt Woody, economic development director for the town. The Bisbee Breakfast Club is starting a new building at Marana Main Gate west the Marana Road Exit. There are six commercial projects, which include two relocates and four expansions. PVB Manufacturing will be moving near International Towers off Tangerine Road.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the President/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
