After closing schools March 15, the Arizona Department of Education on Monday released a list of guidelines for a fall reopening in time for the 2020-21 school year. Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced the document’s release last week.
The 41-page guideline provides a series of recommendations for how public, private and charter schools can approach the return of students, including “adaptable considerations to meet each community’s unique needs.”
The document was prepared after working with the Task Force for Reopening Schools, which included local representatives from the Tucson Unified, Flowing Wells Unified, Sahuarita Unified and Sunnyside Unified school districts and students from Mountain View, Canyon del Oro and BASIS Oro Valley high schools.
“There are still many unknowns about the future of this virus and its impact on our state,” Hoffman wrote in her introductory message. “Still, the Arizona Department of Education remains committed to providing the field with as much guidance, support, and clarity as possible.”
The guidelines include an evaluation of the 2019-20 school year closure, identification of essential functions and alternative options, a communications plan and a series of health recommendations designed to assist administrators in making reopening decisions.
Some of those guidelines include student screening at home and on campus physical distancing of desks and modified classroom layouts, staggered scheduling, enhanced and promoting the use of cloth face coverings for any student over the age of 2.
“Face coverings may be challenging for students (especially younger students) to wear in all-day settings such as school,” the guidelines read. “Face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students), as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.”
The roadmap to reopening schools also includes four potential scenarios from which educators can structure their plans: All students in physical buildings from the start of the year, a mix of in-person and distance learning, beginning the year distance learning with an option to return to campus and intermittent distance learning throughout the school year.
To read the department’s 41-page guidelines, go to
