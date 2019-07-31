Whiskey Roads, located at 2265 W. Ina Road, is planning a whole weekend’s worth of events for their grand opening celebration. Founded by the team behind Putney's Sports Saloon, the country spot plans to serve a wide variety of pub-style food and feature both touring and local musicians.
The celebration kicks off with a soft opening this Friday, Aug. 2, featuring country rockers Charlie McNeal and Robert Moreno, as well as DJ DU. The festivities continue with the official Grand Opening Party Saturday, Aug. 3, with Tucson's own country and rock 'n' roll band Southern Reins. Jack Bishop and Vince Moreno will also be performing through the evening.
According to general manager Fernando Gomez, Whiskey Roads is designed as both a country night club and a restaurant, and will feature special recurring events like Ladies Night. Gomez previously worked at multiple Tucson eateries, including the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain.
“We want to be a destination, not just a location,” Gomez said. “Expect to be entertained.”
Whiskey Roads is located across from Foothills Mall in what used to be Romano's Macaroni Grill. In the months leading up to thegrand opening, the Whiskey Roads team redesigned and updated multiple aspects of their building.
Whiskey Roads' menu, designed by Gomez, includes classic appetizers like loaded potato skins, hot wings and cheese crisps. But the majority of the menu is their entrees, which includes jalapeño burgers, BBQ ribs, New York steak, veggie burgers, fish & chips, meatloaf, taco salad, pulled pork and more.
“We hit a home run with Putney’s,” Gomez said. “We expect Whiskey Roads to be the same.”
For more information, visit whiskeyroadstucson.com
