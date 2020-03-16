A fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Pima County this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. Details about the case are scarce at this time.
While not confirmed by local health department officials, it appears the case will be the second discovered by independent lab testing. The number of presumptive cases through private lab testing jumped from one to six cases in the past 24 hours. The majority of the presumptive or confirmed cases announced are in Maricopa County, which saw their numbers rise from four cases to eight cases by Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.