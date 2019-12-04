Aging Well in the home is evolving, due to the growing popularity of smart speakers and other connected devices. Whether you like to relax to music, keep up with current events, or catch up with friends on a video chat, you can do so with a simple voice command. Imagine applying that convenience and flexibility to controlling your home’s lighting, temperature, and even doorbell.
This type of smart-home technology is being built into some of the Villa Homes now nearing completion at Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those age 55 and better in Oro Valley. “This is a pilot program we’re trying out,” explains James Edwartoski, executive director of Splendido. “Residents who move into these new homes will be able to take advantage of cutting-edge technology as soon as they move in. And we’ll provide an iPad loaded with the necessary apps, so they don’t even have to wait to download anything to their own smartphones or tablets.”
Convenient Connections
Each of the “smart” Villa Homes comes with an installed package of Google products that provide unique, often interconnected conveniences and efficiencies, including:
1. Smart speakers in the kitchen and bedrooms allow the home’s residents to check the internet with verbal commands, play music, etc., and control many other features from adjusting the lights to changing the temperature. The kitchen hub includes a screen and video camera for video chats.
2. A smart doorbell provides added security and peace of mind when strangers come to call. Residents can view and speak with visitors at the front door from any room of the house, or remotely through their smartphone.
3. Smart light switches let residents adjust lighting with verbal commands, and they can set certain lights on a timer from inside the home or remotely. Residents will be able to turn off their home’s lights once they’re in bed, for example, or turn them on before they come home after dark. (Lights can also be turned on and off manually.)
4. A Nest thermostat can be adjusted with a verbal command, from a smartphone, or manually. Residents can preset the air conditioning or use a smartphone to turn it on when they’re due to return home from being out and about.
5. The home’s smoke/carbon monoxide detectors are connected, so smoke detected in the kitchen will set off alarms throughout the home. Also, turning off a false alarm is easy!
6. A preconfigured iPad for each Villa Home allows residents to easily control smart-home technology through the Google Nest App. That same app can be installed on a smartphone, so the resident can control the system remotely. For example, if a resident is on Splendido’s Terrace and someone rings their doorbell, they can look at their phone and see who it is through the camera built into the doorbell.
The system will operate on a high-speed, mesh Wi-Fi network that ensures a strong signal throughout the home.
Anticipating High Demand
Splendido anticipates that the smart Villa Homes will be in high demand. “Many current residents are tech savvy and enjoy not only their smartphones, but also smart speakers, smartwatches, and similar technology,” says James. “Their interest in the convenience and flexibility of today’s devices tells me that the folks who move into our ‘smart Villas’ are going to be very happy.”
For more information on the Villa Homes being added at Splendido, including a virtual tour and sample floor plans, visit splendidotucson.com/villas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.