Just ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today:
- The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 123,000 as of Monday, July 13, after the state reported 1,357 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- On the morning of Monday, July 13, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team formally transferred command over the Bighorn Fire back to the Coronado National Forest. This came after fire crews announced the fire was 92 percent contained after burning through roughly 119,000 acres.
- Following the lead of the Big Ten and others, the Pac-12 Conference announced its football teams will play only conference games in 2020.
- “I am not going to lose another company,” Cardiff told his lawyer in an April 5 email, just before detailing a fantasy list of people he wanted to place on the board of his new venture, VPL Medical Inc.
- With one song at a time, they hope to continue lighting up the lives of older generations.
- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit local businesses hard as some consider reclosing after a new surge in cases. Already, several Tucson mainstays have fallen victim to decreased patronage and had to close their doors for good.
