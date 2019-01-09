Sonoran Snow

Winter storms brought multiple inches of snow to the Greater Tucson Metro Area in the early hours of Jan. 2. According to the National Weather Service, Nogales received roughly six inches of snow, the Vail area received five, Summerhaven got four, Sierra Vista had three and Green Valley had one. The Tucson Airport even received a dusting.
But perhaps most noticeable to Tucsonans were the frosted ridges of the Catalinas, Santa Catalinas and Rincon Mountains. While quickly melting away into creeks and canyons, the initial snow was sufficient enough for snowball fights, photo ops and to close down the road to Mount Lemmon.
While more precipitation is expected in the coming weeks, temperatures are also expected to rise, limiting the chances of additional snow in the near future. But should the snow return, Tucsonans will no doubt flock again to the newly wintered landscapes of Sabino Canyon, Tanque Verde Falls and more.
