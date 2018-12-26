The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards announced last week that Nicole Cozad from Marana High School, Maria Fallon from Ironwood Elementary School and Kendra Lewis from Twin Peaks K-8 School have received national certification.
Cozad received national certification in English Language Arts-Adolescence and Young Adulthood. Fallon and Lewis received certification in Early Childhood Generalist. Cozad is an English teacher at Marana High School, and has worked in the Marana Unified School District since 1996. Fallon has worked within the Marana school district since 2013, and is a first grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary School. Lewis is a second grade teacher at Twin Peaks K-8, and been with the school district since 2005.
National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential in which teachers have met the profession’s highest standards, and have the knowledge and skills necessary to advance student learning. According to the Marana Unified School District, the certification is a “rigorous, peer-reviewed process that ensures that board-certified teachers have proven skills to advance student achievement.”
More than 110,000 teachers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia have earned the certification.
The process consists of four components: A written assessment of content knowledge, reflection on student work samples, a video and analysis of teaching practice, and a documented impact and accomplishments as a teaching professional. Through this structured process, teachers expand and refine their content knowledge and pedagogy.
According to the district, the outcome is “more powerful teaching that improves student achievement and reflects college and career readiness.”
“Attainment of National Board Certification is one of the most prestigious awards that a teacher can achieve,” said Carolyn Dumler, MUSD Assistant Superintendent. “We are incredibly proud of our teachers and recognize the extensive amount of work involved in this rigorous multi-year process. The Marana district is fortunate to have the highest quality of dedicated and passionate educators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.