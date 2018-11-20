The day after stuffing your face with all of the delicacies and deliciousness that come with the Thanksgiving holidays, you may be inclined to show your darker side in the classic American shopping frenzy that is Black Friday.
Why not use Black Friday as an opportunity to make a more positive impact? This Friday contribute to the well-being of shelter animals by giving them a home this holiday season.
On Black Fur Day, the Pima Animal Care Center and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be offering adoption and fostering opportunities at discounted rates.
“It would be great to see many of our pets go into loving homes during Black Fur Day. The long weekend will give families time to settle into a routine and spend quality time with their new pets,” said Brandy Burke, HSSA Chief Operations Officer.
At HSSA, adoption fees will be 50 percent off. Pet supplies and HSSA merchandise will also be 30 percent off, with all merchandise proceeds going towards caring for homeless pets.
At PACC, adoption fees for any pet older than four months with black fur will be waived (although a $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs). All other pets’ fees will be reduced by 50 percent. PACC also offers families the opportunity to take a dog out for a day through their daytrips program.
This Black Fur Day, don’t go sniffing for deals anywhere else than where sniffing is done best.
Details for Friday, Nov. 23:
PACC – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 4000 N. Silverbell Road.
HSSA – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 635 W. Roger Road.
