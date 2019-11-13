PAY AS YOU GO
To quell inspection, council member Solomon said multiple times and with bullying intensity that the 36-hole golf course pro forma numbers were the numbers. That’s nonsense. The pro forma numbers have changed virtually every day. Here is the history of Solomon’s unchanging numbers.
Town manager Jacobs, from May through August, repeatedly improved the 36-hole option’s performance. Jacobs forecast growth in new memberships and outside play well beyond Troon’s performance over the past four years.
She then projected machinery coming off lease, saving $190,000. She took credit for transferring the Pusch Ridge nine-hole course to HSL for a $200,000 savings (not yet done). Her forecasts removed the ongoing $100,000 per year in food service losses (not yet done), and added $125,000 of HOA contribution (to be negotiated) although the Villages of La Canada HOA has reneged on their offer of a $25,000 contribution. By booking both courses during peak season, Troon promised an additional $175,000 of revenue.
Mayor Winfield then agreed to support 36 holes, providing losses did not exceed $750,000 per year and investments were funded on a pay as you go basis.
Last Wednesday night, manager Jacobs recommended bonding as part of the 36-hole golf solution. Why new debt? Solomon, Pina, Rodman and Jacobs have all vehemently argued the that town has lots of money and can easily afford golf.
In my view bonding is the first step in Solomon, Pina, Rodman, Jacobs and their fellow travelers running from the 36-hole pro forma numbers. Pay as you go means the pro forma revenue numbers have to be made first before improvements are made. If the rock-solid numbers are rock solid, why would the four of them have any issue with pay as you go?
The council agreed to operate the 36 holes based on the commitments of Town Manager Jacobs. The town should only fund any approved improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis and force Manager Jacobs to deliver the reduced losses and increased revenue she promised.
—Kim Krostue
Oro Valley
OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY
For the past six months, town manager Mary Jacobs has been developing and refining forecasts to show actions to reduce golf and food service operating losses below the millions we have lost in the past four years.
As long as the losses were less than the golf sales tax revenue this was “no big deal.” But the new council majority pushed the issue to reduce the losses to an acceptable level. In every forecast, Manager Jacobs assumed that the Overlook restaurant losses of $100,000 per year would go away, but did not specify how this would occur.
Residents learned during the Nov. 6 council meeting that manager Jacobs plans to spend $3.2 million to upgrade the clubhouse and rebuild the restaurant at ground level for golfers.
Town staff proposed that we bond $3.2 million using sales tax revenues to take advantage of current low rates. During the months of discussion, the millions in new investments to rebuild the clubhouse never came up, but have now surfaced because Mayor Winfield proposed to pay for course repairs on a pay as you go basis.
Would any organization other than government spend $3 million to save $100,000 a year?
Where is the other $2 million going? An elevator, refreshed pro shop, updated locker rooms, and a rebuilt golf entrance. None of which fixes course irrigation problems or generates more revenue than Jacobs has already forecast.
Is Oro Valley so well off that we can bond and spend $3 million on clubhouse upgrades when we need to finish Naranja Park, repair town facilities and pay down underfunded police pensions?
I think not. Mayor Winfield proposed that we cut the food service losses by reducing The Overlook hours and menu offerings to support golfers. This is what any other town golf operation would do to reduce food losses without bonding, and spending $3 million on the clubhouse.
—Jack Stinnet, Oro Valley
