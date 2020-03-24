Today in local coronavirus news:
• Confirmed cases continue to rise in Pima County and across the state. Pima County had 18 confirmed cases and the state had 326, according to the morning numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The virus has killed one person in Pima County and five in Arizona.
• Gov. Doug Ducey has halted evictions across the state. He also announced, in tandem with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, childcare centers for people on the front lines of battling the outbreak.
• Financial help is available for people and businesses hurt by the restrictions related to the outbreak.
• You have until July 15 to file your taxes. Details here.
• Here's a list of local restaurants offering takeout and delivery.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
