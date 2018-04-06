Current residents of the Town of Marana may apply for appointment to the Marana Town Council to serve the remaining term of Councilmember Carol McGorray.
Pursuant to state law, to qualify for appointment an applicant must meet all of the following requirements: Be 18 years old, be a qualified elector residing within the Town and have resided within the town for at least one year prior to appointment.
Applications for consideration should be submitted electronically or hand delivered with a resume attached to: Marana Town Clerk, 11555 West Civic Center Drive, Marana AZ, 85653, no later than noon on April 13, 2018.
Marana Town Code 2-1-4 requires applicants to fill out this application and provide a resume and any other support materials for consideration of the Town Council.
A digital version of the application can be found here or on www.maranaAZ.gov.
