After the better part of a decade at the helm of the Town of Oro Valley, Mayor Satish Hiremath now has an end date in sight.
As of writing, Winfield leads Hiremath by just over 2,300 votes (7,933 to 5,619). According to Pima County, 98 percent of precincts are reporting.
“I mean, the community spoke,” Hiremath said. “They wanted a new direction, and it will be interesting to see what that direction is.”
Hiremath said that he sent an email to the Winfield campaign to congratulate him and wish all the new members of council well on their upcoming time in office.
Though he was disappointed in the election results, Hiremath expressed optimism for his own circumstances.
“It is what it is,” he said..” For me, life goes on—actually my life gets better.”
Winfield could not be immediately reached for comment on election results.
