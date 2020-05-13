• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had topped 11,000 as of Monday, May 11, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 1,602 of the state’s 11,380 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 542 people statewide, including 134 in Pima County, according to the report. In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 5,988.
• Nationwide, more than 1.33 million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed nearly 80,000 people in the United States as of Monday, May 11, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. President Donald Trump, who said in a recent Fox News appearance that he expected the death toll to remain below 100,000, is urging businesses to reopen across the country. The IHME model now predicts roughly 137,000 deaths in the United States by the beginning of August. The IHME model forecast of the most likely number of deaths in Arizona jumped from 1,043 last week to 2,987 this week, although the forecast has a range between 1,038 and 7,015.
• Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order remains in place through May 15, but retail stores, barber shops, salons and similar businesses were allowed to reopen last week, and restaurants and bars were allowed to resume in-house dining on Monday, May 11. Other businesses, such as gyms and theaters, will remain shuttered for now. Many Republican state lawmakers said they thought Ducey was moving too slowly on easing restrictions, while some Democrats and public health officials said Ducey was moving too quickly. Congressman Raúl Grijalva said that rushing the opening while the virus was still widespread could cause a spike in cases. “If we make the wrong decisions now, it will cost more lives and prolong the economic misery,” Grijalva said. “We can’t afford to get this wrong.”
• The Arizona Department of Health reversed a decision to halt work with an ASU/UA team that was modeling the spread of the virus in the state. After criticism from public health officials and Democratic lawmakers, the Health Department said it would resume its partnership with the modeling team.
• The Ducey administration continued its second weekend of a “testing blitz” with a plan of testing 10,000 to 20,000 people every weekend.
The Kaiser Family Foundation noted as of Monday, May 11, Arizona was 40th in the nation for testing on a per capita basis, having previously trailed every other state and the District of Columbia, having just tested 18.9 people per 1,000 people. While Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said last week he did not know how many tests were administered in the first weekend of the blitz, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said that fewer than 600 tests were conducted in Pima County.
• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona opened a new drive-thru food bank at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium to help serve a larger portion of the community faster and more efficiently. The drive-thru site is open from 7 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “Because unemployment is so high, job loss is so high and people are being furloughed, people are strapped,” said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Michael McDonald. “It’s been a long haul and so many people need food.”
• At least five Arizona prisoners have died from complications related to COVID-19 and criminal justice reform advocates fear the number of deaths are likely to increase. In 2019, 11 percent of the state’s prison population was over 55 years old. Prison healthcare vendor Centurion recently identified 6,600 incarcerated people that are vulnerable to COVID-19 based on their age group, health status and diagnoses. Read more on page 7.
• The state’s nonprofit sector has already lost more than $40 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipates a $433 million loss by the year’s end, according to estimates from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, an advocacy group representing more than 20,000 nonprofits. The Alliance’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Impact Pulse Survey found that 98 percent of responding organizations have been “significantly impacted” by the pandemic. Of those impacted, 86 percent reported decreased revenue, and 76 percent indicate a disruption of services to clients and communities as of May 4. “This may only represent the tip of the iceberg,” said Alliance CEO Kristen Merrifield in a press release.
• The Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC announced a new program to cover the cost of vet visits for pet owners who are facing financial hardship thanks to $15,000 in grants from the Banfield and South Fork foundations. Funding will provide aid for those facing hardship due to illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenge related to COVID-19.
Additional reporting from Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner, Tara Foulkrod and Jim Nintzel
