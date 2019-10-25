The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain’s newest hire doesn’t exactly have the skill set you’re normally looking for in a resort employee.
He doesn’t even have thumbs, but he’s not letting that hold him back.
Standing just a few feet tall and covered in blond fur, Ranger Ainsley recently started his new job as the resort’s official guest ambassador (or critter-in-chief for those in the know), and is already a popular part of the team.
A member of the resort’s Ritz Kids Rangers team, the two-year-old pup is now officially on the job, welcoming guest arrivals and accepting hugs from visitors of all ages.
Ainsley was adopted from Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit which grants highly trained assistance dogs to military veterans and children and adults with disabilities. The organization provides two full years of training for each service canine, with just a small percentage of these trainees actually making the cut and receiving an assignment to an individual in need.
The resort partnered with CCI as a community service partner and was able to adopt Ainsley.
Available for guest photo ops and serving as an official lobby greeter and taste tester for the pet-friendly resort’s specially curated canine menu, Ainsley also will participate in Ritz Kids reading sessions presented in the Ranger Station, Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ainsley will also be a key member of the resort team’s Community Footprints program. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Community Footprints initiative provides support to area nonprofit organizations with a focus on assisting at-risk children and families and those in need of food, shelter and basic human care.
Ainsley will also provide gifts to dogs staying at the resort, including canine amenities, pet-logoed gift items and snacks.
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is located at 15000 N Secret Springs Drive in Marana.
