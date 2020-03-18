On the morning of Jan. 1, 2020, Canyon Del Oro High School alumnus Geoffrey Velez, 20, was walking home from a party near La Cholla and Fountains Avenue. He was struck and killed by Maurice Williams, 30, who admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested Williams on charges of manslaughter and suspicion of DUI.
Velez worked for MOD Pizza, and to honor his memory, as well as spread awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving, MOD is donating 20 percent of all their profits during a future fundraiser to Canyon del Oro High School’s Project Grad program, which offers graduating seniors a safe and responsible environment to celebrate.
“He made the right decision to walk home, and was killed by a drunk driver, who decided to not make the right choices,” said Tiffany Fay, event chair for Project Grad. “It’s a really devastating situation because he was an alumnus who had attended Project Graduation.”
Chris Mickey, general manager of MOD pizza, reached out to Velez’s parents on how to best respect his memory, and they suggested helping Project Grad.
“This is potentially a huge fundraiser for Project Grad, but our concern is not monetary,” Fay said. “Our concern is showing resolve to Geoffrey’s legacy and his family. Of course, it will benefit us and we can do a lot of good things for the students with it, but it will also be a good way to connect with the community and share what Project Grad does, and what or goal is: keeping the community safe, and educating the students so we don’t have another fatality.”
Funds from the MOD Pizza fundraiser will go to tickets for students who can’t afford to attend Project Grad, as well as a picnic for CDO seniors where MOD is providing food. Fay estimates the fundraiser can collect roughly $5,000 or more.
“We wanted to be able to give back to the community in his name towards a cause that helps prevent incidents like this,” Mickey said, in a statement. “In working with his family, we’ve all decided that CDO Project Graduation would be a great cause.”
Fay said she is concerned about schools shifting their focus from stopping drunk driving to other critical issues, such as mental health and the opioid crisis. Not that these aren’t important, she just doesn’t want the importance of responsible driving to be overlooked.
“We have continued this tradition for 17 years, and we haven’t had an alumni or current student fatality in all those years, because we were doing so much education within the community… This just shows that Project Grad educated the students every year in hopes that even when they go onto the UA or ASU, they still remember these lessons,” Fay said. “But because of some of the new things impacting our students, I don’t think stopping drunk driving has been as much in everyone’s mind.”
Fay became event chair for Project Grad this year after working with the event’s former organizer, Susan Leader, for multiple years. Fay said she is particularly invested in the program, as well as CDO as a whole, because multiple generations of her family, including her own children, attended and are attending the school.
CDO’s Project Grad is part of a national movement to provide students with an all-night, safe and memorable celebration. The night includes a formal dinner, live entertainment, carnival and inflatable games, a “casino” where students can win prizes donated by the community, commemorative shirts, and breakfast.
“It’s not just an overnight party to educate students on graduation,” Fay said. “The purpose of Project Grad is to keep our seniors and our community members safe, because from prom to graduation is the highest time for seniors and high school kids to have fatalities because of impaired driving.”
The “Day of Remembrance” hosted by MOD Pizza and Canyon Del Oro High School at all of MOD Pizza’s Tucson area locations is currently delayed due to COVID-19, but will be rescheduled in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.