A member of the Mountain View High School staff was recently recognized for her work when Jill Hurt was named a finalist for the 25th annual Arizona Department of Intercollegiate Athletics Outstanding High School Faculty Awards Program.
Presented by Arizona Online, the program honors high school teachers throughout Southern Arizona. Hurt, a speech language pathologist, is one of nine finalists for the award.
Hurt called her selection an “amazing honor,” and said she was humbled to represent Marana Unified School District.
“It is a privilege to do what I get to do every day, working with students and striving to help them succeed,” she said. “My teaching and support to students is definitely a team effort, and I am privileged to work with amazing colleagues at Mountain View High School.”
Finalists for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Awards are selected based on a list of qualities, including teaching preparation and experience, leadership ability and evidence of successful teaching.
Mountain View Principal Todd Garelick said Hurt exemplifies all the desired attributes of an Outstanding High School Faculty award winner, as she’s “a masterful special education teacher, a creative and innovative Speech Language Pathologist, a professional mentor to all her colleagues on campus and most significantly a beacon of hope for students.”
“Ms. Hurt builds connections throughout our campus as she allows students to access their language skills, their academic curriculum, and very significantly their social and emotional needs,” Garelick said. “By monitoring students’ abilities in life skill application in ‘real life situations,’ Ms. Hurt invests herself in her student’s lives.”
Hurt will be honored during a pre-game ceremony at the University of Arizona men’s basketball game this Thursday, February 21. The finalists will all be recognized at an awards banquet next month at which time the Teacher of the Year will be announced.
