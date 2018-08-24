Tucson area Papa John's restaurants announce their new Better Neighbors program, partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.
The Better Neighbors program lets Papa John's restaurant owners and employees support the local neighborhoods that they live and work in. Through the Better Neighbors program, all 12 Papa John's stores in the Tucson area will donate 29 percent of all sales to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
The Better Neighbors program will run through the 2018-2019 school year, from Aug. 30, 2018 to June 6, 2019, with the Better Neighbors deal: Two-large, two-topping pizzas with a two-liter soda purchase, valued at $24. Any time this deal is ordered online, Papa John's will donate $2 of every sale to the nonprofit organization.
"As a family-owned business, we are honored to shine a light on the important work being done and the lives being affected at Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson," said Clark Mandigo, III, owner of several Tucson area Papa John's. "Along with other local Papa John's franchise owners, we are a company that cares and have been active in our community for many years. The Better Neighbors program is an extension of our ongoing support of the neighborhoods that we serve."
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson CEO Debbie Wagner responded to the new program.
"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson are grateful for the support we receive from community businesses like Papa John's. We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Papa John's through its Better Neighbors program and appreciate this local business that cares about making our community better and is helping to create awareness of the work that we do for at-risk youth."
This news item was originally submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and edited for format by Tucson Local Media staff.
