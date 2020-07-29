County Attorney candidate Laura Conover said she didn't know she'd received a contribution from a man facing charges of manslaughter after shooting his girlfriend in the head in front of their 3-year-old son in 2012. “I receive dozens of contributions a day from complete strangers," Conover said, "and thank goodness, because it's grassroots contributions keeping me afloat while the heartbeat of the Republlian party is dumping so much money into my opponent's coffers!”