Hello! I’m a mellow 1-year-old boy named Dex. I am friendly, happy-go-lucky, and enjoy meeting new people. I walk well on a leash but prefer to be cuddled up next to your or sitting on your feet. My favorite thing in the world is food! I’ll do anything for a treat. I already know sit, down, roll over, but am best at beg,” Dex (873432)
Fall in love with Dex at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
