The red poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance of the service and sacrifice of those who died in service to our nation. Members of The American Legion Auxiliary have been helping the nation to remember by distributing the remembrance poppy to the public for almost one hundred years.
That tradition continues as members of the Oro Valley Auxiliary Unit 132 faithfully distribute poppies throughout the local community. In the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The members of the Oro Valley Auxiliary Unit 132 and the 800,000 members of the American Legion Auxiliary, the world’s largest patriotic service organization of women, are asking every American citizen to wear a poppy in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018.
The poppy is a source of financial and therapeutic benefit to the hospitalized and disabled veterans who construct them by hand, as well as benefiting thousands of other veterans and their families by the donations collected from poppy distributions. Wear a red remembrance poppy during the Memorial Day weekend and please consider making a donation to the Oro Valley Unit’s poppy fund. All proceeds are for the care and assistance of local veterans in need. The Unit will distribute Poppies 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25, 27 and 28 at Fry’s Food Store, 10661 N. Oracle Road.
Stop by, say hello and get your poppy. Donations to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 132 are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. For informationemail ovunit132@gmail.com, or visit ovunit132.info, or PO Box 69246, Oro Valley AZ, 85737, or Onita Davis at 229-1064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.