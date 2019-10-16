At the September groundbreaking for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Oro Valley, UA President Bobby Robbins spoke about the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution—a global economic transformation driven by the fusion of the physical, biological and digital economies. There is a significant transformational change that is reshaping and driving the new economy in Oro Valley.
Simply put, the Town of Oro Valley is superbly positioned to attract an ever-growing diversity of new bio and life science companies. The town council recently adopted a two-year strategic leadership plan and also adopted a five-year comprehensive economic development strategy. As a result, the town has a highly-targeted game plan that encourages continuing innovation, new business and job creation in Oro Valley.
As the fourth industrial revolution unfolds, we’ll hear more about breakthroughs in precision technologies. For example, bioinformatics (which combines science, math and engineering) translational genomics, and other precision-driven discoveries. Other technologies and talents will also be attracted to our region, including advanced business services, aerospace and defense, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, engineering, information technology/software and ubiquitous mobile supercomputing, just to name a few.
Bio and life sciences provide the highest average pay rates in Pima County, and Oro Valley is a focal point of local biotech development within Pima County and the State of Arizona. The Oro Valley Town Council and the Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement to provide formal support of the UA Center for Innovation. This is a great example of how local governments working together can provide support to economic development.
In Oro Valley, we welcome collaboration with business and industry, education, workforce and not-for-profit organizations. It is the spirit of collaboration that will continue to attract exciting opportunities for new business and workforce development. With the launch of a new bioscience incubator/accelerator in Oro Valley, the scientists and entrepreneurs it will house will directly improve the quality of life for most everyone who faces a difficult cancer diagnosis.
When the lab and office space becomes available next summer, this facility will provide immediate access to mentors and experts in bio science, business and industry. As a result, our community will have available space to house budding bioscience startups for research, clinical trials and other development activities. This project will both inspire and enable the commercialization of translational science in the areas of genomics and artificial intelligence among other evolving industries. This will further attract new bio economy entrants into our community.
Back in 1985, local pathologist and University of Arizona researcher, Dr. Thomas Grogan invented a state-of-the-art tissue-based diagnostics tool. His scientific-breakthrough discovery ultimately led to the creation of Ventana Medical Systems, right here in Oro Valley. Then, in 2008, Ventana was acquired by international pharmaceutical giant Roche and is now known as Roche Tissue Diagnostics.
The pioneering spirit and innovation that was nurtured in Oro Valley more than 30 years ago has enabled the precision diagnostics and instruments produced here to be placed in virtually every lab and hospital in the world.
Our ability to facilitate collaboration is an integral part of our community’s economic development strategy. The UA Center for Innovation at Oro Valley, and the soon-to-open UA College of Veterinary Medicine will generate even more collaboration between academic and commercial enterprises utilizing transformational technologies. The future of precision diagnostics and advanced innovation here in Oro Valley is indeed very bright.
Oro Valley, the Sun Corridor Region and the State of Arizona are dedicated to helping germinate and develop other start-up bio operations in health, life and bio science. Oro Valley will continue to serve as a fertile hub for precision diagnostics and discovery-driven companies that are engaged in these sciences, helping to bring new employment opportunities and investments to our community.
JJ Johnston is the Oro Valley Director of Community and Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.