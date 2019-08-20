Residents looking to meet one-on-one with members of Sen. Martha McSally’s staff can do so this Friday at the Oro Valley Public Library.
Members of McSally’s team will be on-hand to discuss constituent problems or issues regarding a federal agency. Common issues often involve U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.
If you can’t make office hours, call McSally’s Tucson office at 670-6334.
"It is a top priority of mine to assist Arizonans when they need help navigating federal bureaucracies,” said McSally, in a release. “By deploying our office resources to communities across the state, we ensure that every Arizonan has access to the constituent services they may need.”
Office hours take place this Friday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oro Valley Public Library (1305 W. Naranja Drive).
